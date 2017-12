Santa, you have not finished decorating the Christmas tree yet? Let me help you...

You can not trust electricity, look for something that shines in order to leave the gifts.

Now we need something that sounds so that everyone knows it's Christmas!

Also something sweet, in case the reindeer have to regain strength.

Santa, I know you are the star of Christmas, but the tree also needs his.

Great! Now Santa can already take care of the important thing, distributing gifts. Thanks for your help and...